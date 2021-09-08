Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.