Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 444.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the airline’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

