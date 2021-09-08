Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $462,000 in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,663,000 after buying an additional 344,660 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,524,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 111,736 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $77.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72.

