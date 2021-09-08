Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $365,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $39,896,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock worth $261,317,362. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.