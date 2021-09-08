West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) Insider Michael Quinert Buys 180,000 Shares of Stock

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) insider Michael Quinert bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,440.00 ($7,457.14).

Michael Quinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Quinert purchased 50,000 shares of West Wits Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$3,000.00 ($2,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

West Wits Mining Limited explores for and develops gold mining tenements in Western Australia and South Africa. The company primarily focuses on Witwatersrand Basin project located in Johannesburg, South Africa. It also holds interest in the Mt Cecelia project and Tambina gold projects in Pilbara, Australia.

