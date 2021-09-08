Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,741,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,459,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

