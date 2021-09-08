Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.54 and a twelve month high of $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

