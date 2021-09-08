Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.