Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,324 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Wingstop news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop stock opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average is $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $178.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

