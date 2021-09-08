Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 687,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 369,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Truist raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -209.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

