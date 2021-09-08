Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $302.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.19 and its 200 day moving average is $276.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

