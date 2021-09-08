Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 3,120 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

