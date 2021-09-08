Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $580.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $596.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

