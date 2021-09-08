Wealth Architects LLC Sells 53 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

AMGN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average is $240.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

