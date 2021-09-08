Wealth Architects LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 153,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

