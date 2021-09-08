Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 994 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,569 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,137,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,680.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 498,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,492,000 after purchasing an additional 485,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $115.63. The stock had a trading volume of 74,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,544. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.