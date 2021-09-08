Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 74,046 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. 164,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,466,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

