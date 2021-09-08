Wealth Architects LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $185.12. The company had a trading volume of 362,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,105. The firm has a market cap of $336.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

