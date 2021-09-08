Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $377.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.03 and a 200-day moving average of $324.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $914,197,438. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

