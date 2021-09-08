Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $426.74

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $426.74 and last traded at $426.57, with a volume of 2095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $422.98.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waters by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,886,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Waters by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Waters by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,953,000 after buying an additional 35,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Waters by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

