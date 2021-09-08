Waldencast Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WALDU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 13th

Waldencast Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WALDU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 13th. Waldencast Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Waldencast Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22. Waldencast Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 3,353,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,937,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 440,266 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $17,849,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 518,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

