Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0332 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $9,105.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014492 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00537391 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,906,523 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

