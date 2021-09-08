Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €190.00 ($223.53) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €151.64 ($178.40).

ETR:WCH opened at €154.70 ($182.00) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12-month high of €152.15 ($179.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €127.56.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

