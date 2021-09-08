Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

