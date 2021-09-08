Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €266.13 ($313.10).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €200.40 ($235.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is €205.23 and its 200 day moving average is €214.04. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

