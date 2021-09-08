VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 104.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

NYSE VMW opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

