VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.40 million-$40.40 million.

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 4.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing.

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

