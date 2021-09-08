VITE Price Hits $0.0870 on Major Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $42.49 million and $13.14 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00062662 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000181 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,020,974,943 coins and its circulating supply is 488,403,833 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

