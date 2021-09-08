Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

