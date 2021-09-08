Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

