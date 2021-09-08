VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Hits $965,981.28

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, VIG has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $965,981.28 and $728.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001083 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,633,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

