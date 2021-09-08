Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,947 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Stepan worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average is $125.34. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

