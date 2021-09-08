Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,204 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CareDx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CareDx by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 229,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,855 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.72 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

