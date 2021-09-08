Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 406,634 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 85.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 406,634 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.