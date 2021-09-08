Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 128,404 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,404 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

