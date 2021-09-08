Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 210.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $21,886,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $13,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

