Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Codiak BioSciences worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 238.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $383.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

