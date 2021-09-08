VIA optronics (VIAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIAO stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

