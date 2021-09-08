Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,730,912. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $309.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

