Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69,237 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,039,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

