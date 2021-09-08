Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after purchasing an additional 828,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after purchasing an additional 947,516 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 270,899 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

