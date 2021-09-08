Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 62,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 786,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

