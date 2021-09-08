Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of LNC opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

