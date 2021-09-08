Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,198 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

