VerusCoin Market Cap Hits $70.30 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002377 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $70.30 million and $18,175.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00187471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.95 or 0.07233540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.80 or 0.99513163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,168,321 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

