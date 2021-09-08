Verso (VSO) Price Hits $0.0891 on Top Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Verso has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $181,733.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verso has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00184637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.43 or 0.07238242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,019.21 or 0.99986693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00729770 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.