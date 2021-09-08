Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

