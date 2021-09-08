Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Declares Dividend of $0.99

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.992 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vedanta has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years.

Shares of VEDL opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Vedanta has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vedanta stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 1,878.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

