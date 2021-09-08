Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,364 shares of company stock worth $7,004,148 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $315.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,618. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

