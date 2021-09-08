Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 226,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.32. 141,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,745. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

